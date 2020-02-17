UNMISS urges leaders to form unity gov’t

The UN mission in South Sudan has urged peace parties to form unity government as scheduled, saying the return to 10 states is “an important compromise” that enables its timely establishment.

Kiir issued a decree on Saturday, reverting the country to 10 states and created three administrative areas, namely: Ruweng and Pibor and Abyei. He also fired all the 32 governors.

However, Dr. Riek Machar, the main opposition leader, welcomed the move but rejected creation of the administrative areas.

The three areas have all witnessed ethnic conflict before and during the 5-year civil war; while Ruweng is a key producer of oil.

“Compromise is possible when the political will exists. We urge all parties to reach out and embrace each other’s positions so that the peace deal can be fully implemented,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, David Shearer.

“People have been telling me of their mounting disillusionment in the wake of two previous delays to the implementation of the 2018 peace deal.”

Dr Machar’s faction has been threatening to stay out of the new government should Kiir refuse to abolish the 32 states he created a presidential decree in 2015.

The leaders are expected to set up the unity government on 22 February, after postponing its establishment twice, in May and November 2019.