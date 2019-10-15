UNSC delegates to visit Juba on Sunday

A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council will visit South Sudan this Sunday, the UN Mission in South Sudan has confirmed.

The delegates are led by South Africa and the United States, according to UNMISS.

They will hold discussions with President Salva Kiir and other signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

These include representatives of civil society and women’s groups and other stakeholders in the peace process.

Recently, The SPLM-IO, the main opposition group and a signatory to the new peace pact, told Eye Radio that its Leader Dr. Riek Machar would accompany the UNSC delegates.

Early last month, President Kiir and Dr. Machar met in Juba, but did not reach a consensus on outstanding issues, including formation of a unified national army, number of states and incorporation of the revitalized peace agreement into the constitution.

The two principals are expected to hold another meeting next week on the issues that they must iron out before the establishment of the next unity government in November.