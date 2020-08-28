US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America

Religious leaders in the United States have urged their government to ensure South Sudanese continue to enjoy temporary protection status while in the country.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace wants the Trump Administration to extend Temporary Protected Status for 18 months for South Sudan.

Temporary Protected Status protects members of the designated groups from war and natural disaster.

It will allow South Sudanese to stay in the United States, work and provide support for themselves and their families.

Those enjoying these rights are also able to send financial support to their loved ones in South Sudan.

According to the Bishops, the continued existence of armed conflict and external and temporary conditions prevent the safe return of people back to South Sudan.

They noted the ongoing conflict leading to increased food insecurity and humanitarian needs leading as a major concern.

In a letter addressed to the Acting Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the clerics argued that the ongoing violence despite peace agreements, the expansive use of gender-based violence as a weapon of war, the exploitation of child soldiers, and extensive and devastating inter-communal violence are a threat to South Sudanese returning home.

They mentioned the large forcible displacement of millions of internally displaced persons, and millions more South Sudanese seeking refuge in neighboring countries as conditions that warrant temporary protection.

The Catholic Bishops on behalf of the Catholic Relief Services also said there is a continued violation of humanitarian law including the killing of humanitarian workers, in South Sudan.

The letter dated 27th August emphasized that the condition of the nearly 12 million people in need of humanitarian assistance has been worsened by the coronavirus.

They said only 56 percent of South Sudan’s population has access to the most basic primary care and there are only 24 intensive care beds and 4 ventilators for a population of 11.7 million people.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Washington, Most Reverend Mario E. Dorsonville, remarked that the direct threat of coronavirus brings with it indirect threats of crippling the already-fragile health care system.

This, he says leaves millions of South Sudanese at greater risk of not only contracting the coronavirus, but also malaria, diarrheal disease, and malnutrition.

Reverend Mario maintained that these conditions are comparable or worse than conditions in 2019 and thus should lead to an extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status for South Sudan in the United States.

“Providing TPS is part of our commitment to South Sudan as we help them resolve their conflicts and restore those impacted by the ongoing violence,” he said. “We urge you to grant the maximum protection possible through an 18-month extension and redesignation of Temporary Protection Status for South Sudan.”

The letter was written on behalf of Catholic Relief Services.

The Temporary Protected Status for South Sudan was last extended in April 2019.

According to the American Community Survey, there are nearly 100,000 people of Sudanese and South Sudanese origin living in the United States.