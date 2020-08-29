NCA gets new director

President Salva Kiir has replaced the director-general of the National Communications Authority.

In a presidential decree read on state television — SSBC Friday evening, President Kiir appointed Engineer Napoleon Adok as the Director-General of the National Communications Authority with immediate effect.

He replaces Dr. Lado Wani Kenyi — the first Director-General.

Since its establishment in 2015, the National Communications Authority says it enacted about ten regulations for the different aspects of the ICT sector.

These include regulations for managing the country’s spectrum resources, numbering plan, approving tariffs, tackling interconnection issues and disputes, licensing ICT service providers, and approving equipment types and standards.