US House passes resolution formalizing Trump impeachment inquiry

The House has just passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

It passed with a vote of 232-196, the CNN reports.

The impeachment inquiry will continue, under the protocols described in the resolution.

Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine’s leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival – Joe Biden.

In July, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate one of the frontrunners to take him on in next year’s presidential election.

This matters because it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.

The working theory among Democrats is there will be another week or two of closed depositions — and that public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee could begin as soon as the second week in November.