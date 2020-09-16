US sanctions al-Cardinal’s UK-based company

The United States has imposed economic sanctions on company owned by Ashraf al-Cardinal for reportedly depositing and holding funds for South Sudanese officials outside of South Sudan in an attempt to avoid sanctions.

It sanctioned Nabah, a company registered in the United Kingdom.

Nabah Company Limited is the sixth company to be sanctioned by the U.S as being owned or controlled by the Sudanese businessman Ashraf Ahmed Hussein Ali, commonly known as al-Cardinal.

The U.S previously designated for his role in corruption connected to the South Sudanese government.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Department of Treasury designated al-Cardinal for engaging in corruption, including participating in bribery, kickbacks, and procurement fraud involving senior South Sudan government officials.

It said the Sudanese businessman is also sanctioned for his businesses and political connections at the expense of the South Sudanese people.

According to the US, Al-Cardinal and his companies act as intermediaries for depositing and holding large amounts of funds for senior-level South Sudanese officials outside of South Sudan in an attempt to avoid sanctions.

The businessman also owns five other companies that were also designated last year.

They include Al-cardinal General Trading Limited, Al-Cardinal General Trading LLC, A-Cardinal Investments Company Limited, Al-Cardinal Petroleum Company Limited, and NileTel.

In April this year, U.S-based The Sentry, accused Al-Cardinal of the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery in South Sudan.

