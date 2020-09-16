Lightning kills Yambio woman

A mother of four has died after she was struck by lightning in Yambio town, Western Equatoria State.
The deceased was identified as Aida Victoria, 36.
Her Uncle Rambata Eliana told Eye Radio that the incident occurred during a heavy downpour on Tuesday evening.
Elia says the late succumbed to injuries she suffered from the lightning strike.
Lightning is defined as a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground.
According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.
