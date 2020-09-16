16th September 2020
S Sudan to participate in AfroBasket 2021 tournament

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

South Sudan national basketball team have been granted a place in a Wild Card tournament giving them a chance to advance to the qualifying round of AfroBasket 2021 Qualifying Rounds.

The confirmation comes after FIBA informed South Sudan Basketball Federation of the wild card tournament.

South Sudan will face the likes of Cape Verde, Chad and Zimbabwe in the tournament that takes place between 23 – 25 October in Yaounde.

The team that tops the Wild Card Tournament group shall progress to participate in the second round of qualification for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 in Group E with Morocco, Egypt and Uganda.

South Sudan will play two tournaments in the international windows with the top three teams from each group automatically qualifying to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.

The team kicked off preparation for the wild card tournament two weeks ago with locally based players while the final list of players is expected to be submitted to FIBA by 25 September 2020.

The secretary general of South Sudan Basketball Federation says plans and hard work continue for our operational team to field the best team possible in the upcoming tournament.

South Sudan failed to make it to the main tournament, which takes was to take place November and early December 2020 but was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus after finishing second as they lost to Kenya in the final group game.

16th September 2020

