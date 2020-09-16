10 refugees missing after Rhino camp clashes

Ten refugees are still missing following clashes between refugees and the host community last week, the UN refugee agency in Uganda says.

The fighting erupted after a dispute over a shared water point at the Tika village in Rhino refugee settlement, where refugees from South Sudan refugees reside.

Six South Sudanese refugees reportedly died in clashes with the host community in the Rhino Camp refugee settlement of Arua in Uganda on Friday.

One more body was later discovered in a bush by the Ugandan security team on Saturday.

However, the police public relations officer in the West Nile region yesterday said the death toll has risen after two more bodies were discovered -taking the death toll to 10.

In a statement, the UNHCR said it is saddened and alarmed at the level of fighting.

It reported that 15 refugee houses were destroyed and another 26 were looted and vandalized.

The agency called on local authorities in Uganda to immediately search for the missing refugees as investigations into the incident continue.

It demanded to know the circumstances that led to the fighting, including the role of local authorities.

The police say the situation has returned to normalcy as joint security forces have been deployed to maintain peace and security.

