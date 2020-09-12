6 refugees die in Rhino Camp fight

At least six South Sudanese refugees have reportedly died in clashes with the host community in the Rhino Camp refugee settlement of Arua in Uganda, on Friday.

The fight in Tika One village started after a child belonging to a refugee family reportedly fought with another child of the host community, according to witnesses there.

After both parents backed their children, the fight escalated, leading to the killings last evening.

The executive director of the Youth Social Advocacy Team organization based in Rhino Camp says the situation remains tense as several people are still missing.

“The fight was just between small children, and we don’t know how it escalated. It is the parents who backed up their children otherwise it started with kids,” John Jaldak told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“It started with kids in the evening and then the parents came into the quarrel. As if it was over, then all of a sudden you find attacks on the refugee families. It is not an organized fight but it was a kind of you come to my home prepared whileI’m not prepared.”

He says some refugees have fled their homes.

“We have casualties, of course. About 6 people died from the refugee side. We are yet to know if they have any injured cases from the nationals we are yet to confirm,” Jaldak added.

According to media reports from Kampala, police in Mali Okollo have arrested 13 suspects for allegedly murdering six people yesterday in a refugee camp.

Over the years, Eye Radio has reported numerous incidents between refugees and the host community in northern Ugandan districts of Uganda.

