Troika calls for ‘leadership and action’ to implement peace deal

The Troika has called on the country’s leaders to demonstrate ‘leadership and clear action’ to address outstanding tasks impeding the implementation of the revitalized peace deal in South Sudan.

This is after the peace agreement, signed by President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar to bring an end to years of civil war, marked two years on Saturday.

The agreement provides for a three-year transitional period, followed by general elections.

But according to political analysts, while political fighting largely subsided over the past two years, the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement has been at a snail’s pace.

Disputes between the parties to the peace agreement and financial constraints have been major obstacles to completing the peace process, according to observers.

Among the outstanding tasks are the formation of state government structures and the unification of government and opposition forces.

In a statement to mark the second anniversary of the deal, the Troika countries comprising of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway say there has been some progress but expressed concerns at delays.

They say the finalization of governance structures and the building of a national security apparatus are capable of addressing violence across the country regardless of political or ethnic affiliation.

“This week, during the first visit of all Troika Envoys to South Sudan since 2017, we urged all sides to demonstrate the leadership needed to deliver progress and maintain peace. Despite this, we remain concerned by the violence that has killed hundreds in recent months, further disrupting livelihoods and humanitarian access with more than 50% of the population facing severe acute food insecurity,” the statement said.

“Regardless of the causes of this violence, all sides must accelerate efforts to deliver the R-ARCSS in full and see that the national ceasefire is maintained.”

The Troika also urged those groups who remain outside the peace agreement to demonstrate their clear commitment to peace through effective dialogue and honor their commitment to the Rome Declaration to end violence.

It also emphasizes free humanitarian access across the country and participation of women at all levels of government.

