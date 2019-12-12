12th December 2019
South Sudanese refugees clash with hosts in Adjumani

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Nyumanzi Refugee Settlement Map as of 1st March, 2018. Credit UNHCR.

South Sudanese refugees in Adjumani district of northern Uganda have reportedly clashed with the host community, leaving many in “critical condition.”

The fighting started on Wednesday, according to a refugee leader.

Six South Sudanese refugees were said to have been in critical condition after they were attacked by the host community armed with crude weapons such as machetes, sticks and stones.

The clashes reportedly resulted from an accusation that the refugees recently killed a local in the area.

The situation was quelled by police when they were deployed on Wednesday.

But one refugee leader told Eye Radio on Thursday that fighting resumed in the morning, leaving a number of people injured and huts torched.

“These people came and there is a lot of fighting right now,” Alfa Lima told Eye Radio. “They burnt down houses, they attacked people and now we are running in the refugee camp.”

Efforts to get a comment from the Uganda officials were not immediately successful.

