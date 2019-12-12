New youth leader denies intimidating opponents before election

The newly elected chairperson of the National Youth Union has denied allegations that he used intimidation and harassment to win the elections.

Gola Boyoi Gola was elected by 136 delegates at Freedom Hall in Juba yesterday. More than 160 delegates voted.

But prior to his win, Gola was accused of being an officer of the National Security Service.

He was also charged with ordering the arrest of some campaign agents of his opponents.

A letter circulating online shows Gola allegedly asking the National Security Service to arrest about seven people he accused of defamation and allegedly spreading falsehood against him.

But speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Gola denied being a member of the Security Service.

He described the letter as unauthentic, saying the signature is not even his.

“All these are lies and fabrications that have been made to take me down politically,”Gola refuted adding that “I was so surprised when I saw this directive.”

He said he would post a copy of his nationality ID card on social media for people to compare whether the signature on the alleged document was his.

“This is the fabrication from some youth who tried to mislead the public,” added.