Warrap urges calm after killing of mother and sons

Authorities in Warrap have called on the state residents to remain calm after a woman and her two young sons were shot dead in an attack on Tuesday.

Another man was killed and two others wounded by the attackers, who are alleged to have come from the neighboring Unity State.

According to the press secretary in the office of the state governor, the incident took place in the remote village of Gomgoi in Ajak Kuach payam, Twic County, at around 9 in the evening.

“The unnamed mother and her two sons were killed in the same place…and their relative was killed kilometers away,” Albino Kuek said, referring to the fourth victim.

State authorities say the two brothers were five and seven years old.

Kuek stressed that the state officials, including the governor, Bona Panek, condemned the act and are in communication with their counterparts in Unity State over the matter.

They also called cautioned the inhabitants against any revenge.

“…his [governor] message to the people is, they should remain calm as the government takes steps to address the issue,” he added.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach officials in Unity State were not immediately successful.

The motive behind the killings is unclear, however, there have been reports of cattle-related incidents in the area.