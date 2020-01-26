26th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Wau removes illegal checkpoints

Wau removes illegal checkpoints

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 3 hours ago

Authorities in Wau State have started removing illegal checkpoints along roads leading to the state on orders of the state governor Angelo Taban Biajo.

The move is a follow-up to President Salva Kiir’s order in 2018 prohibiting illegal checkpoints, which largely remained unimplemented in many parts of the country.

Humanitarian workers and traders have often complained that they are asked to pay at all illegal checkpoints across the country just for them to cross.

On Friday, authorities in Wau State said they closed all checkpoints along roads linking Wau and Tonj, Tambura, Aweil, Gogrial and Lol states.

Anthony Fadha Ubur, the security adviser to Wau state said existence of many illegal checkpoints had contributed to high prices of commodities.

He said soldiers manning the illegal checkpoints fraudulently collect money from traders and travelers in the name of the state authority.

“We moved to close all checkpoints that are existing in the state starting from eastern bank up to the boarder of Wau and Tonj State,” Mr. Fadha told Eye Radio.

“All these checkpoints are destroyed and burnt because we had been monitoring things happening on the roads. The checkpoints were forcing the traders to raise the prices in the markets.”

He added: “We don’t want any checkpoint on the road and I want to ensure you that if we found anybody or a soldier, or anybody else, we will follow legal procedures against him. Let the civilians move freely.”

According to a report by the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism this month, illegal points also prevented ceasefire monitors from accessing some places in the country.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears 1

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

29 killed in Abyei attack 2

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MPs to end logbook menace this week 3

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 4

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse 5

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash at 41

Published 2 hours ago

Wau removes illegal checkpoints

Published 3 hours ago

SPLM-North inks initial deal with Sudanese government

Published 1 day ago

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published 2 days ago

MoH sets up measures to prevent coronavirus

Published 2 days ago

S Sudan: the 2nd most corrupt nation on earth – report

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.