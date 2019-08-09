Woman arrested for bottling and selling ‘fake’ alcohol

The Juba City Council is urging residents of Juba to report anyone engaging in any illicit activity after a woman was arrested for selling adulterated alcohol spirit in the residential areas.

Two days ago, the city authorities arrested a woman suspected of brewing -using her own equipment and chemicals, bottling and then selling the illicit liquor.

The woman, identified as Madam Joyce, is said to have imported three drums of spirit she used to brew the alcohol.

According to Thiik Thiik Mayardit, the Deputy Mayor of Juba City Council, the women imported brand empty bottles of classic from Kenya and used some devices to measure and label the trademark of her own.

The adulterated product is made similar to the popular Tanzanian Konyagi Gin, a spirit drink based on molasses made from sugarcane.

Madam Joyce is suspected to have conducted her business -unnoticed -for the last 3 years.

Thiik told Eye Radio that the matter was not detected earlier because some members of the organized forces -who mainly consume the illicit brew -are involved in the violations.

According to Chapter 13 of the Penal Code, it is an offence on the public health, safety and convenience to sell adulterated food or drinks, including those not corresponding with the description on the label.

Thiik called for cooperation between the security organs and people in the residential areas to apprehend anyone engaged in illegal activity within their communities.

“We will prevent it when all of us the Juba City Council, the security organs and all the citizens cooperate to combat all these problems. The people in the residential areas where these people are living should cooperate with us, and the security forces as well,” he said.

The Penal Code says whoever sells or exposes for sale any article of food or drink, with which any admixture has been fraudulently made to increase the bulk, weight or measure of such article or to conceal the inferior quality thereof, without notice to the purchaser, commits an offence, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or with a fine or with both.

It also states that whosever sells any article of food or drink which is not of nature, substance and quality demanded by the purchaser or of the article which the seller represents it to be, commits an offence, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced or fined.