28th January 2022
News | Politics

Women in leadership urged to fight corruption

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 2 hours ago

Mary Nawai, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs speaking during the launch of the women leadership and advocacy initiative under the theme ‘Arise Women’ - credit | Alex Misogo/Eye Radio | Jan. 26, 2022

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has urged women in leadership to fight corruption and lead the change in the government.

Mary Nawai made the call on Wednesday during the launch of the women leadership and advocacy initiative under the theme ‘Arise Women’.

She says people who have the spirit of honesty are not corrupt but prioritize the needs of people.

Minister Nawai added that if women want to rise up and advocate for leadership they should not be corrupt.

“As women leaders we need to have the spirit of integrity in our life. A donor came to donate some money for activities. If you don’t have the spirit of integrity,  you will just make use of the money for yourself and your children,” Minister Nawai said.

“If you have the spirit of integrity you will organize a workshop like this and invite friends to come and participate in the workshop using the money you were given. We need to lead our people in the right direction.

“As women let us make differences. If we have been blaming men that, men are the one causing war, men are the one doing corruption. Let us have strategies.”

