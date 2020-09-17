Yambio court convicts seven men of rape crimes

Seven rapists have been convicted of the crime in Western Equatoria State and sentenced to prison.

Among the convicts is a 55 year-old named John Biyee, whom the judge handed 10-year prison term.

According to the state police commissioner, who attended the court proceeding, Biyee pleaded guilty, but claimed he was sick.

It’s not clear whether the man was accorded psychiatric support before the verdict was announced.

The six other rapists the court found guilty of various rape offenses will each serve jail times ranging from seven to 14 years.

“The judgment itself has sent lesson to all the wrong doers, whoever do any wrong including raping will face the law,” Gen. James Enoka, state police commissioner, told Eye Radio.

Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Gudele, Yei, Jenderu, and Rock City.

Last year, Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut announced plans to establish special courts that would handle crimes related to gender-based violence in the country, but the plans are yet to materialize.

But observers say little has been done by the government to address cases of rape and other sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan.

