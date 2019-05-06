7th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   10 abducted children returned to Jonglei

10 abducted children returned to Jonglei

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 8 hours ago

Governor David Yau Yau and Jonglei Governor Philip Aguer during his recent visit to Bor town.

Jonglei state government says it has in its custody, ten children who were abducted and taken to Buma state in previous incidences.

Governor Phillip Aguer revealed to Eye Radio that among those returned are children separated from their families in 2010.

He said seven of the children are aged between 4 – 10 years.

Some of the children were reunited with their parents and guardians today in Bor town by both Jonglei and Buma state government officials.

Aguer said some of the children belong to the neighboring state of Bieh.

“Four are from Jonglei, 6are from Bieh state. They were handed over to us by the Deputy governor of Boma state accompanied by a number of Advisers, Ministers and MPs,” he said.

The governor appreciated the efforts and cooperation of Buma state government to help reunite lost families.

“This is a big step forward in the process of searching for abducted children. The next is the unification of those families and some have already been identified by their relatives.”

Cases of child abduction have mainly been attributed to criminals from Buma which boarders Akobo, Jonglei, Jubek, Kapoeta and Torit states.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t denies executing Aggrey, Dong 1

Gov’t denies executing Aggrey, Dong

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

SSPDF rejects proposed number of Presidential Protection Unit 2

SSPDF rejects proposed number of Presidential Protection Unit

Published Thursday, May 2, 2019

Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau 3

Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Gov’t urged to allow probe into its critics’ extrajudicial killing 4

Gov’t urged to allow probe into its critics’ extrajudicial killing

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Parties meet in Addis Ababa over R-TGoNU formation 5

Parties meet in Addis Ababa over R-TGoNU formation

Published Thursday, May 2, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek

Published 4 hours ago

South Africa commits $50 million for oil exploration in S.Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Calm restored after groups fight over a girl at Juba’s POC site

Published 4 hours ago

10 abducted children returned to Jonglei

Published 8 hours ago

National security, police officers exchange gunfire in Bor town

Published 9 hours ago

Over 50 die in Lol fire outbreak

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.