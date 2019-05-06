10 abducted children returned to Jonglei

Jonglei state government says it has in its custody, ten children who were abducted and taken to Buma state in previous incidences.

Governor Phillip Aguer revealed to Eye Radio that among those returned are children separated from their families in 2010.

He said seven of the children are aged between 4 – 10 years.

Some of the children were reunited with their parents and guardians today in Bor town by both Jonglei and Buma state government officials.

Aguer said some of the children belong to the neighboring state of Bieh.

“Four are from Jonglei, 6are from Bieh state. They were handed over to us by the Deputy governor of Boma state accompanied by a number of Advisers, Ministers and MPs,” he said.

The governor appreciated the efforts and cooperation of Buma state government to help reunite lost families.

“This is a big step forward in the process of searching for abducted children. The next is the unification of those families and some have already been identified by their relatives.”

Cases of child abduction have mainly been attributed to criminals from Buma which boarders Akobo, Jonglei, Jubek, Kapoeta and Torit states.