National security, police officers exchange gunfire in Bor town

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

A street in Bor town, Jonglei State

A National Security personnel and a police officers caused panic in some areas of Bor town over the weekend after the two exchanged gunfire near a local bank in Jonglei State.

The gunfight occurred on Saturday evening, when the national security personnel reportedly turned his gun on a police officer who was said to be guarding the bank.  The two exchanged fire.

The reason for the fight has not been established.

According to the State Police Commissioner who was blunt about the incident, no one was hurt.

“What happened was just a normal thing between two individuals from National Security and the police,” said Maj. Gen. Yusuf Abdalla Garang, adding that “everything is okay, nobody was killed and the situation is now calm.”

