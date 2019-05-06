7th May 2019
Over 50 die in Lol fire outbreak

Author: Nychienjowk Angelo | Published: 13 hours ago

A burning hut | File photo | Courtesy of E-Pao

Over 50 people have died and several others injured in a fire outbreak in Lol State, an eyewitness has told Eye Radio.

The incident occurred at Korok on Sunday night.

Garang Mawien, who spoke to Eye Radio via telephone from the area on Monday, said the fire broke out during a windstorm – shortly after the residents retired to their beds.

“After everyone was in bed, the fire started burning down the huts. They woke up to realize that their houses were on fire,” Mawien explained.

Majority of the victims were reportedly children and the elderly who succumbed to first degree burns as they were being rushed to hospital in Aweil.

He said an unknown number of livestock was lost in the fire and farms destroyed.

The state authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

