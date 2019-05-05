17 killed in Buma communal clashes

Seventeen people have reportedly died as a result of a cattle-raiding incident in Buma State, authorities have said.

Ten others were also wounded, and a number of women and children have disappeared when two communities in Buma mountain clashed on Thursday.

According to the State Minister for Local Government, among the dead, fifteen have been identified as the attackers.

Abraham Natabo told Eye Radio that the clashes continued until Saturday.

“We have 43 women missing and 61 children missing, and it is confirmed that 6,000 cows and over 14,000 goats and sheep have been raided,” he said.

The minister called on the national government to disarm the youth and investigate the incident.