“Leave the hotels,” civil society tells leaders

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 12 hours ago

Edmond Yakani CEPO Executive Director

A civil society is calling on peace parties to stop spending peace funds on accommodations in luxurious hotels.

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization or CEPO said the peace funds should be spent on tangible issues that can make the six months’ security arrangements implementations successful.

Some civil society organizations have been accusing the government and oppositions of spending money on hotel accommodations and luxurious cars.

Edmund Yakani said most of the officials living in hotels have their own mansions and family homes in Juba and abroad.

“Even the recent opposition leaders who traveled to Addis Ababa and signed the agreement, before they went to Addis Ababa, where were they staying before?” he asked.

“If you go to one hotel, you see one politician and around him, there are a number of bodyguards, relatives, friends, sons, and daughters of friends, all are eating on public expenditures.”

Yakani suggested that officials be moved to apartments that are a bit affordable if they can’t return to their own homes.

He said the leaders should not be more interested in their luxury, while millions of South Sudanese are walloping in poverty.

On Friday, the government and the opposition groups agreed to extend the Pre-Transition period for six more months before establishing the anticipated transitional government of national unity.

The period begins from 12th May 2019 and ends on November, 12th, 2019.

