27th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   10 people killed in latest Tonj violence

10 people killed in latest Tonj violence

Authors: Jale Richard | Deng Dimo | Published: 4 hours ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj North | Credit | Marcus Perkins

Ten people have reportedly been killed in the latest communal violence in Tonj State.

The fighting started on Friday evening between communities of Thony, Muok, Jewiir and Yar of Wan-alel and Manyangok counties.

An Eye Radio reporter in Wau said the attacks were triggered by killing of one person by last week.

“The deputy governor of Tonj State, Santino Wek, told me confirmed the incident, but said the situation is now calm,” Dimo reported.

But Dimo says authorities there have not yet apprehended any suspects.

Several other people are said to have been injured in the clashes.

“But the wounded ones are not showing up for treatment because they are fearing arrest,” Dimo added.

“Once they come to hospital, they will be under police security and after that, they will also be questioned for their involvement in the fighting.”

Retaliatory attack and revenge killings are common in the area.

Both the state and national governments have carried out disarmament exercises over the years, but firearms still find their way back to the hands of local youth – a situation observers blame on politicians.

In November, clashes between the SSPDF and armed youth left 12 soldiers dead in Nabagok County, Tonj State.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears 1

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

29 killed in Abyei attack 2

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MPs to end logbook menace this week 3

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 4

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse 5

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba wants UN, AU to probe Abyei deadly attack

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published 4 hours ago

10 people killed in latest Tonj violence

Published 4 hours ago

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash at 41

Published 13 hours ago

Wau removes illegal checkpoints

Published 14 hours ago

SPLM-North inks initial deal with Sudanese government

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.