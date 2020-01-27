10 people killed in latest Tonj violence

Ten people have reportedly been killed in the latest communal violence in Tonj State.

The fighting started on Friday evening between communities of Thony, Muok, Jewiir and Yar of Wan-alel and Manyangok counties.

An Eye Radio reporter in Wau said the attacks were triggered by killing of one person by last week.

“The deputy governor of Tonj State, Santino Wek, told me confirmed the incident, but said the situation is now calm,” Dimo reported.

But Dimo says authorities there have not yet apprehended any suspects.

Several other people are said to have been injured in the clashes.

“But the wounded ones are not showing up for treatment because they are fearing arrest,” Dimo added.

“Once they come to hospital, they will be under police security and after that, they will also be questioned for their involvement in the fighting.”

Retaliatory attack and revenge killings are common in the area.

Both the state and national governments have carried out disarmament exercises over the years, but firearms still find their way back to the hands of local youth – a situation observers blame on politicians.

In November, clashes between the SSPDF and armed youth left 12 soldiers dead in Nabagok County, Tonj State.