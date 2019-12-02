3rd December 2019
14 people killed in Tonj clashes

14 people killed in Tonj clashes

Published: 1 day ago

Clashes between the SSPDF and armed civilians have left 14 people dead and nine others wounded in Nabagok County of Tonj State.

According to the state minister of information, 12 soldiers and two civilians died during the clashes.

“The causalities of the incident were reported that 12 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the clashes,” William Wol told Eye Radio.

Four other civilians and five members of the SSPDF sustained gunshot wounds in the Friday incident, he stressed.

The cause of the clashes is not clear, but the state authorities said investigations are ongoing.

Minister Wol added that the situation is now clam after intervention from the state authorities and the disarmament force based in the area.

