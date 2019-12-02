3rd December 2019
Demolition gunfire in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 20 hours ago

Residents watch as homes get bulldozed at Shirkat on Sunday, Dce 1, 2019 | Credit | Parach Anai

Clashes were reported at Juba’s Shirkat residential area during a demolition exercise on Monday morning. 

The fighting erupted after soldiers intervened to assist the demolition committee who were demolishing the houses along the Juba-Nimule highway.

According to an eyewitness, the army used heavy weapons such as RPGs, machine guns, while civilians used light weapons like Ak-47.

There were no reports of casualties.

This comes after Jubek state started demolishing homes in Gumbo and Juba Two areas.

Jubek authorities say the demolition was based on orders from the Office of the President and Ministry of Interior.

But the residents of these areas rejected the exercise which has led to fighting between the soldiers and civilians.

“The people responded, by saying they do have no place to go to and they should have been told of the demolition in advance,” the unnamed eyewitness told Eye Radio on Monday.

Efforts to reach Police and SSPDF for comments were not successful immediately.

