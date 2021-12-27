28th December 2021
11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 16 hours ago

United Nations peacekeepers ride in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the perimeter of the civilian site hosting about 30,000 people displaced during the recent fighting in Juba in July REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

A 11-year-old boy died after he fell from a moving UN military vehicle in  the Protection of Civilians Site in Juba Saturday evening.

That is according to Panom Chot Jal, the secretary of Information of the Protection of Civilians Site in Juba.

Jal said the 11-year –old deceased he identified as Emmanuel Simon and two other children had climbed beneath a UN patrol that was taking them from the camp to their base.

Jal said as the peacekeepers were approaching their base, the kids jumped off – two of whom managed – but Simon died.

He said the peacekeepers were unaware when the kids had clinked under the armored tank that was taking off in the camp.

But they were immediately informed about the incident by the community.

“When the UN car was moving, three of them –when they saw the car was going to the UN base, they jumped down. Two kids jumped down and the third one also jumped and he fell badly accidently and died,” Jal explained to Eye Radio.

“The UN who were driving the car were not aware. The people in the community saw that and they ran after the UN force and they settled it. The UN told them just to bury the child and they will come after the case.”

