21st July 2021
13 suspects arrested over looting of humanitarian aid in Ruweng

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE: A WFP convoy leader inspects the cargo on a truck | Credit | Gabriela Vivacqua/WFP

At least thirteen suspected criminals have been arrested in connection with last week’s attack on a humanitarian convoy in Ruweng Administrative Area.

On July 15, trucks carrying food assistance between Unity state and Warrap state fell into an ambush in Abiemnom East County.

They were reportedly carrying supplies from the World Food Programme to Kuajok.

The attackers looted the food items and tortured the drivers and some of the staff.

Officials said the attackers also took mobile phones and about 39,000 U.S dollars belonging to the aid workers.

On Wednesday, the Director-General of Information in the Ruweng Administrative Area said some suspects have been arrested in Mayom County of Unity State.

“According to the information that we received from the government sources in Unity State is that they have arrested 13 criminals,” Miakol Makuac disclosed. “Among them are 10 men and 3 women who are accused of looting.”

He added that more suspects are expected to be arrested any time soon, “especially those who participated in robbing and looting the humanitarian convoy.”

Since 2013, aid agencies have been issuing several statements condemning attacks on humanitarian convoys in the country.

