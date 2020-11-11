11th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   14 more lose lives to Tonj violence

14 more lose lives to Tonj violence

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle camp in South Sudan. The latest fighting in Tonj was triggered by cattle raid | File photo Courtesy

At least 14 people have reportedly been killed in fresh communal violence in Warrap State.

More than 47 others have also been wounded in the Tuesday cattle-related clashes.

According to the former press secretary of the defunct Tonj state, the fighting was triggered by cattle rustling between Luacjang and Adoor section.

“The fighting resulted in the death of 14 people from both sides – six from greater Luacjang and eight from Jalwau,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He says over 200 cows were also raided and have not been recovered.

Awan appealed to the national government to intervene in the matter.

There have been a series of similar clashes in the area.

In August, nearly 130 people were killed in Tonj following clashes between the government disarmament forces and armed youth – commonly known as Gelweng.

The army has since not declared the resumption of the disarmament exercise. Local leaders say the youth are still heavily armed.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba, Kampala resolve border issues 1

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency 2

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency

Published Sunday, November 8, 2020

Fiery Beda pulls no punches, castigates failed SPLM leadership 3

Fiery Beda pulls no punches, castigates failed SPLM leadership

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent 4

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president 5

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published 3 hours ago

14 more lose lives to Tonj violence

Published 4 hours ago

Parents of slain brothers seek help

Published 9 hours ago

Juba’s Mauna residents accuse men in uniform of robbing homes

Published 24 hours ago

Ethiopian military seizes airport in Tigray region

Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Malakal IDPs demand appointment of Gen Olony

Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.