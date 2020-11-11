14 more lose lives to Tonj violence

At least 14 people have reportedly been killed in fresh communal violence in Warrap State.
More than 47 others have also been wounded in the Tuesday cattle-related clashes.
According to the former press secretary of the defunct Tonj state, the fighting was triggered by cattle rustling between Luacjang and Adoor section.
“The fighting resulted in the death of 14 people from both sides – six from greater Luacjang and eight from Jalwau,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio on Wednesday.
He says over 200 cows were also raided and have not been recovered.
Awan appealed to the national government to intervene in the matter.
There have been a series of similar clashes in the area.
In August, nearly 130 people were killed in Tonj following clashes between the government disarmament forces and armed youth – commonly known as Gelweng.
The army has since not declared the resumption of the disarmament exercise. Local leaders say the youth are still heavily armed.
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 24 hours ago
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.