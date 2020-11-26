26th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   15 injured in Juba-Nimule road accident

15 injured in Juba-Nimule road accident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

A section of the bump-less Juba-Nimule highway | Credit | Eye Radio

At least 15 people have been injured in a motor accident along the Juba-Nimule highway.

The police say two Toyota Noah mini-buses collided on Tuesday around Ame area.

According to the national police spokesperson, the initial number of those wounded was underreported.

“I confirmed the incident and then the initial report was 12, including the drivers. Nobody lost life, but later on, the injured increased to 15,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

The two cars that were involved in the accident bare plate numbers; SSD 269 AF, and SSD 050 AK.

They were driven by Jafar Monir Dafalla, 35; and Sam Abate Philip, 24.

It is not clear what caused the accident. But travelers say the highway is getting narrow, especially when grass is long.

There are also several port holes along the Juba-Nimule road.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir 1

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector 2

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector

Published Monday, November 23, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 3

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Committee wants number of army generals reduced 4

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published 10 hours ago

21-year old tea seller needs help to become a doctor 5

21-year old tea seller needs help to become a doctor

Published Monday, November 23, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

15 injured in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published 1 min ago

South Sudan loses first game

Published 1 hour ago

Army unaware soldiers are still occupying public buildings in Kajo-keji

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan clash against Nigeria in AfroBasket Group opener

Published 7 hours ago

Sadiq al-Mahdi succumbs to Coronavirus

Published 10 hours ago

Over 6,000 incidents of GBV reported between Jan and Sept in S Sudan – UNFPA

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.