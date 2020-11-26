15 injured in Juba-Nimule road accident

At least 15 people have been injured in a motor accident along the Juba-Nimule highway.

The police say two Toyota Noah mini-buses collided on Tuesday around Ame area.

According to the national police spokesperson, the initial number of those wounded was underreported.

“I confirmed the incident and then the initial report was 12, including the drivers. Nobody lost life, but later on, the injured increased to 15,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

The two cars that were involved in the accident bare plate numbers; SSD 269 AF, and SSD 050 AK.

They were driven by Jafar Monir Dafalla, 35; and Sam Abate Philip, 24.

It is not clear what caused the accident. But travelers say the highway is getting narrow, especially when grass is long.

There are also several port holes along the Juba-Nimule road.

