16 killed in inter-communal fighting in Tonj East

At least sixteen people have been killed and several others wounded early this week in cattle-related violence in Tonj East of Warrap state.

The state minister of information Ring Deng said the incident occurred early this week.

Ring Deng said this fighting involved Thiik and part of Jalwau in a subsection called Ador fighting with the Luanyjang community.

Among those killed are women and children.

He says some of the wounded are receiving treatment at Kuajok hospital.

The incident, which continued from the weekend, also led to the injury of 29 people.

This incident happened just after the conclusion of the peace and reconciliation conference in Kuajok last week.

“The fighting erupts from Tonj East community, Thiik and part of Jalwau in subsection called Ador, fighting with Luanyjang community. 16 people were confirmed dead from both sides and 29 people were injured,” Ring told Eye Radio.

“The Government is working on the rescue committee to go down to reconcile both sides and return the cattle that were stolen. The committee was formed by the governor of Warrap state two days ago.

“We are working with the UNMISS to arrange their flight. The situation has been calm by the sons and the daughters who are working in the government of Warrap state, they made some calls.”

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest insecurity challenges.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter