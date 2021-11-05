5th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   16 killed in inter-communal fighting in Tonj East

16 killed in inter-communal fighting in Tonj East

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Tonj East County Location

At least sixteen people have been killed and several others wounded early this week in cattle-related violence in Tonj East of Warrap state.

The state minister of information Ring Deng said the incident occurred early this week.

Ring Deng said this fighting involved Thiik and part of Jalwau in a subsection called Ador fighting with the Luanyjang community.

Among those killed are women and children.

He says some of the wounded are receiving treatment at Kuajok hospital.

The incident, which continued from the weekend, also led to the injury of 29 people.

This incident happened just after the conclusion of the peace and reconciliation conference in Kuajok last week.

“The fighting erupts from Tonj East community, Thiik and part of Jalwau in subsection called Ador, fighting with Luanyjang community. 16 people were confirmed dead from both sides and 29 people were injured,” Ring told Eye Radio.

“The Government is working on the rescue committee to go down to reconcile both sides and return the cattle that were stolen. The committee was formed by the governor of Warrap state two days ago.

“We are working with the UNMISS to arrange their flight. The situation has been calm by the sons and the daughters who are working in the government of Warrap state, they made some calls.”

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest insecurity challenges.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 2

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol 3

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol

Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report 4

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers 5

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

16 killed in inter-communal fighting in Tonj East

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published 21 mins ago

NBS police investigating 100 soldiers accused of looting UN assets

Published 1 hour ago

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published 4 hours ago

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published 6 hours ago

EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.