Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Some members of the public are calling on the government to investigate the allegation of examinations leak at the ministry of general education.

They point out that they are in solidarity with an education expert who questioned the results of the 2020 secondary school leaving examinations.

Last month, the National Examinations Council released the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education results for the academic year 2020/2021 with girls performing better than boys.

Female candidates outperformed the male counterparts – with a passing percentage of 97.4% compared to the male at 97.3%.

According to the South Sudan National Examination Council, 33,912 students were registered for the 2020 exams.

However, 33,255 candidates sat the secondary school leaving examinations.

97.4 % of the candidates passed the exams, while 2.6 per cent failed.

Last week, Michael Lopuke, who worked in the education sector for years, blamed the dubious results on examination leakages and malpractices.

Lopuke argues that such malpractices in the administration of the national examinations will have a negative impact on the country’s education sector in the near future if the concerned authorities do not look into the matter as soon as possible.

In response, the National Examination Council denied any leakages and malpractices in the 2020 Secondary School Education Examinations.

Commenting on the matter, some members of the public say they believe the examinations were leaked.

They accuse some officials within the education ministry and examination council of compromising the papers before the start of the exams.

“The education system is very corrupt, you can see everything is floating on social media, people are just moving around with the exams before they sit for exams. This is something that cannot be denied,” said Chuol Deng told Eye Radio.

“People in the ministry are also involved. This issue started in 2016, and this case need to be investigated because this is a serious case.”

“If you look at the nature of exams, you can see people are not passing based on the knowledge they have but through their relatives being in that institution and they have access to exams,” James Duor claimed.

“They just take that exam and bring it to their relatives at home, the relatives also have their friends. This is how the exams are being leaked and circulated on social media and also the exams are in the hands of individuals.”

“During the exam time you can get it on WhatsApp and social media, you can even get the papers being carried by the examiner,” David Magok said.

“What is supposed to be done, although the ministry is defensive, they should be investigated. How did the exams get into the hands of people? are the exams going to be leaked out?, and through who?”

