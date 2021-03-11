11th March 2021
17 die in Cuei-bet cattle raid

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 7 hours ago

A herd of cattle in Lakes State | Credit | File photo

At least 17 have been reportedly killed in cattle-related clashes in Cueibet County, Lakes State.

The fighting, which started on Monday, also resulted in the injury of six people; and an unknown number of cattle have been stolen, according to officials.

The area police spokesperson, Capt. Mabor Makuach, says the clashes happened between the communities of Kongoor and Waat and Pakam.

“Armed youth from two communities clashed at Ngap, which resulted in the killing of 17 people and wounding of 6 others on both sides,” he told Eye Radio.

The fighting was allegedly triggered by an attack on Ngap cattle camp by armed youth from Pakam.

A member of the yet-to-be reconstituted national parliament has condemned the killings.

Hon. Simon Malual warned that tensions were still high due to the slow intervention by the government.

“The Situation is still fragile because there is no any quick rescue from the state government,” he added.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

