S Sudan records another Coronavirus death case

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

One person has succumbed to the coronavirus as two others are in a critical condition, bring the total number of death cases to 102.

A total of 103 people have so far died from the virus, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

106 new cases were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday in South Sudan.

The results are drawn from 743 samples collected across the country.

Of the cases detected, the Public Health Laboratory recorded 14, Mapuor-dit reported 2 cases, Ruweng registered 10, Queen Medical Complex detected 12 cases, Lankien with 7, Panriang with 4 cases, while Med-Blue clinic confirmed 57 cases.

This has increased the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 9,205.

5 people are receiving injections under severe conditions at the clinics.

The public is advised to strictly continue observing preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, handwashing with soap and water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

