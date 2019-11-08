8th November 2019
18 S.Sudanese officials kidnapped by armed men near Renk

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Authorities in Northern Upper Nile State say they are still searching for the whereabouts of 18 people who were reportedly kidnapped by armed men along the border with Sudan.

Those kidnapped are said to be employees of the state revenue authority.

They were reportedly abducted on two separate incidents on October 31st and November 1st.

According to the state Minister of Information, unknown gunmen took staff –all men – while on duty in Gongbar and Adham areas.

The two locations are bordering Sudan.

“Unknown group of armed men kidnapped our state officials who are going to collect the revenue from Sesame crop harvest in the eastern border with Sinar State and Blue Nile of Sudan,” said Santino Maal.

Those kidnapped include among others; Ajak Monytok, Dhieu Awol, Agok Agout, Juma Chol, Juma Ladu, and Monyluak Ngor.

“They [attackers] came in 3 cars, they took 14 officials in the area of Gongbar, and 4 people in Adham area,” Mr. Maal added.

It is not known who is responsible for the abduction of the revenue authority workers.

The Sudanese embassy in Juba has denied knowing about the incident.

Efforts to get a comment from the SSPDF, who are supposed to protect the border, were not immediately successful.

8th November 2019

