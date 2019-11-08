8th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Nine killed in renewed attacks in Abyei

Nine killed in renewed attacks in Abyei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

Most of the recent attacks in Abyei happened along the main roads to the nearby villages and markets

Nine people have been killed and four others wounded in two separate incidents, Thursday, in Abyei area, an official has said.

The attack took place in the villages of Myadol and Dongop located east of Abyei.

The Area Administrator said those wounded includes; Chol Deng and Nyok Deng.

The attack follows a similar incident last week when armed men killed one person and wounded four others, including two children and two women on their way to Anet Peace market.

“The bodies of the victims have already been buried in the same areas where they have been killed. 7 of them were killed in Myadol and 2 in Dongop,” Kuol Alor confirmed the incidents to Eye Radio.

He added that the attacks caused panic in Abyei.

“Some people are still missing and unaccounted for.”

In June, seven civilians and one UN peacekeeper were reportedly killed in a similar attack in Abyei.

Over the years, there have also been reports of criminal activities in the disputed region, including cattle rustling, carjacking, robbery, and grenade attack in Amiet market due to lack of a joint administration.

The security of the region is currently under the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

South Sudan and Sudan are yet to agree on a joint administration, including a police force.

In July, President Salva Kiir handed over the Abyei area dossier to a prominent area leader, Deng Alor, to follow up on the resolution of the final status of the region.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 1

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 2

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 3

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told 4

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period 5

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nine killed in renewed attacks in Abyei

Published 2 mins ago

Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

Published 3 hours ago

Riek, Kiir likely to be sanctioned this time round – Analyst

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

Published 4 hours ago

Netizens criticize US ambassador over a tweet

Published 5 hours ago

UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.