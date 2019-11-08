8th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Peter Mayen speaks at an event in Juba in 2018 | Credit | Eye Radio

The leader of the Other Political Parties, a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement, has expressed serious doubts over the ability of the parties to implement the security arrangements within the additional 100 days.

Peter Mayen believes the new extension of the pre-transition period does not add value to the peace process.

He argues that in the last 14 months, the government and the opposition groups did not demonstrate any political will to address the training and unification forces, including the resolution to the number of states.

This is the second time the pre-interim period has been extended to allow for the full implementation of the security arrangements.

“The OPP position is that, we cannot extend the suffering of the people. Therefore any extension without an added value to the process is actually uncalled for,” Peter Mayen told Eye Radio.

“The suffering of the people cannot be extended, though we acknowledge that certain issues and things have not been done. But we are not happy, that we cannot dash the hopes of the people.”

The 2018 peace accord grants the Other Political Parties some positions in the coalition government, whose formation has been delayed.

It comprises of several parties, including PLP, USSAF, UDF and ANC. Mayen is the chairman for PLP.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 1

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 2

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 3

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told 4

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period 5

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published 20 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

Published 1 min ago

Riek, Kiir likely to be sanctioned this time round – Analyst

Published 22 mins ago

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

Published 2 hours ago

Netizens criticize US ambassador over a tweet

Published 3 hours ago

UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

Published 4 hours ago

Germany gives WFP over $10m to help flood victims

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.