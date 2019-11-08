Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

The leader of the Other Political Parties, a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement, has expressed serious doubts over the ability of the parties to implement the security arrangements within the additional 100 days.

Peter Mayen believes the new extension of the pre-transition period does not add value to the peace process.

He argues that in the last 14 months, the government and the opposition groups did not demonstrate any political will to address the training and unification forces, including the resolution to the number of states.

This is the second time the pre-interim period has been extended to allow for the full implementation of the security arrangements.

“The OPP position is that, we cannot extend the suffering of the people. Therefore any extension without an added value to the process is actually uncalled for,” Peter Mayen told Eye Radio.

“The suffering of the people cannot be extended, though we acknowledge that certain issues and things have not been done. But we are not happy, that we cannot dash the hopes of the people.”

The 2018 peace accord grants the Other Political Parties some positions in the coalition government, whose formation has been delayed.

It comprises of several parties, including PLP, USSAF, UDF and ANC. Mayen is the chairman for PLP.