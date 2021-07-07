1992 Juba massacre orphans, widows ask gov’t for assistance

The widows and orphans of the 1992 Juba Massacre are calling on the government to provide particular services to them.

They want the government to provide free education, housing and medical insurance for the children and widows of the martyrs.

The government, they say, has ignored them for far too long.

On July 7, 1992, the Sudanese government rounded up more than 200 intellectuals from Equatoria region for allegedly collaborating with the SPLA/SPLM under John Garang de Mabior.

Some of them were traders, teachers, and soldiers, prison wardens and police officers under the then Khartoum regime.

The men were arrested by the Sudanese military intelligence officers and soldiers, then executed at night in Mogiri area, along Bor road.

“The executioners placed tires on the victims and set them ablaze at Mogiri. But because God wanted to save me, I had just left Juba when my name appeared on the MI list,” lamented Awutu Aliuda, who almost got killed that dark day.

One of the widows, however, said the government has ignored their plight for long.

Mervat Alphonse lost her husband Pitia Kenyi Ladu in 1992. He was a Major in the Prisons Service.

“We are always appealing to the government, but up to today, our children haven’t received any assistance from the government,” she told Eye Radio.

The 1992 Juba Massacre is marked every year on July 7 to remember those tortured and eventually killed by the then Sudanese government.

This year’s theme is: “The Precious Blood for Peace and Freedom.”

The function is organized by widows, orphans and parents of those who lost their loved ones that day.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter