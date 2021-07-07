7th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Road engineers pose for a picture at Sherikat in Juba on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | Credit | Emmanuel Akile/Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The government has launched the redevelopment and rehabilitation of the Juba-Nimule highway this afternoon.

The project according to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges is expected to start on July 15 and will end after two years.

The highway was constructed in 2012 by the American government through its implementing agency, USAID.

Since then, the road which cost $220 million has not been rehabilitated.

“The President has decided, with a very effective policy, that for us to realize the philosophy of Dr. John Garang – taking town to people, we must start with roads,” said Taban Deng Gai, vice president for Infrastructure Cluster, who officiated the launch at Sherikat on Wednesday.

“Roads are very important for commerce, for trade, roads are very important for security, delivering services like health, education and etc.”

The rehabilitation will cover the entire192 kilometers, according to the Executive Director of the South Sudan Roads Authority.

Kenyatta Benjamin said the work has been divided into sections -starting with Sherikat, Nesitu, Ashwa and Nimule, among others.

It will also include construction of proper drainage systems.

The project is funded by Ozturk holdings, a Turkish Dubai-based company and implemented by a joint venture between Hatay holding and SSPDF engineering division or corp.

They will spend around 150 million Euros, which will be refunded after seven years as loan by the government of South Sudan.

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 1

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 2

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike 3

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams 4

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister 5

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Security forces deployed in Juba ahead of Independence day – army

Published 4 hours ago

U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

Published 4 hours ago

1992 Juba massacre orphans, widows ask gov’t for assistance

Published 4 hours ago

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack

Published 4 hours ago

NRA launches electronic tax collection system

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.