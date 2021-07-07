Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

The government has launched the redevelopment and rehabilitation of the Juba-Nimule highway this afternoon.

The project according to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges is expected to start on July 15 and will end after two years.

The highway was constructed in 2012 by the American government through its implementing agency, USAID.

Since then, the road which cost $220 million has not been rehabilitated.

“The President has decided, with a very effective policy, that for us to realize the philosophy of Dr. John Garang – taking town to people, we must start with roads,” said Taban Deng Gai, vice president for Infrastructure Cluster, who officiated the launch at Sherikat on Wednesday.

“Roads are very important for commerce, for trade, roads are very important for security, delivering services like health, education and etc.”

The rehabilitation will cover the entire192 kilometers, according to the Executive Director of the South Sudan Roads Authority.

Kenyatta Benjamin said the work has been divided into sections -starting with Sherikat, Nesitu, Ashwa and Nimule, among others.

It will also include construction of proper drainage systems.

The project is funded by Ozturk holdings, a Turkish Dubai-based company and implemented by a joint venture between Hatay holding and SSPDF engineering division or corp.

They will spend around 150 million Euros, which will be refunded after seven years as loan by the government of South Sudan.