7th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

Author: U.S Department of State | Published: 4 hours ago

Ethiopian Premier Dr Abiy Ahmed

U.S. Secretary of State has called on the Ethiopian government to urgently hold an inclusive political dialogue to forge a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the U.S. top diplomat Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday.

The U.S. diplomat stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire.

The Secretary condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray and other impediments to access.

Secretary Blinken urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit to the steps outlined in the United Nations Security Council on July 2.

It stated that the steps including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray; full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need; the establishment of a transparent process to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities; and an affirmation that neither the internal nor external borders of Ethiopia will be changed by force or in contravention of the constitution.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 1

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 2

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike 3

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams 4

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister 5

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Security forces deployed in Juba ahead of Independence day – army

Published 4 hours ago

U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

Published 4 hours ago

1992 Juba massacre orphans, widows ask gov’t for assistance

Published 4 hours ago

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack

Published 5 hours ago

NRA launches electronic tax collection system

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.