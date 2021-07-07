U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State has called on the Ethiopian government to urgently hold an inclusive political dialogue to forge a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the U.S. top diplomat Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday.

The U.S. diplomat stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire.

The Secretary condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray and other impediments to access.

Secretary Blinken urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit to the steps outlined in the United Nations Security Council on July 2.

It stated that the steps including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray; full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need; the establishment of a transparent process to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities; and an affirmation that neither the internal nor external borders of Ethiopia will be changed by force or in contravention of the constitution.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

