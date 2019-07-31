31st July 2019
20-year-old sentenced to prison for raping 16-year-old

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Bor High Court Under Rehabilitation in Jonglei state

Jonglei state High Court has sentenced to three years imprison, a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

According to the presiding judge- Justice John Yiel – the incident took place on the 3rd of June when the 16-year-old girl was lured by the accused to a hotel and raped her.

Justice Yiel said -after considering the available evidence and the police investigation report -the high court found Manyang Akech Atem guilty as accused.

He said the 20-year-old man was convicted under section 2:74 of the South Sudan Penal Code, 2008 that criminalizes rape, and was asked to pay five herds of cattle as compensation to the family of the girl.

The case against Akech was opened by the family of the girl.

“It seems that they are even related, so the relatives opened a police case against him,” said Justice Yiel.

According to the Penal Code, any person who has sexual intercourse with a female ‘under the age of sixteen (16), even with consent, shall be liable to penal servitude not exceeding ten (10) years.

It also says whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Cruelty against children also attracts prison term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.

