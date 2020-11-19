2021 Afrobasketball: S Sudan replaces Algeria in group D

19th November 2020
Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Algeria decided to pull out of the competition, citing financial difficulties | Credit | Courtesy

South Sudan have replaced Algeria basketball team in group D in the qualifiers of the 2021 Afrobasketball.

Algeria decided to pull out of the competition, citing financial difficulties.

The D’Tiger group opponent communicated its decision to the organizing body few days back.

Countries are continuing with their preparations for the fast approaching qualifiers of the 2021 Afrobasketball, which dunks off in Kigali next week.

FIBA Africa late on Tuesday evening announced South Sudan basketball team as their replacement in the group.

Apart from South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali are the two other countries that will want to stand in the way of Nigeria’s D’Tiger.

South Sudan basketball team in October took part in a three-nation FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers Invitational Tournament.

The team’s participation in Invitational Tournament came after they failed to make it through from the pre-qualifiers held in Nairobi early 2020.

At the Invitational Tournament, South Sudan won one and lost one to be eliminated from the qualifiers. The lost to Cape Verde in their opening game and won against Chad.

