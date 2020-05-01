3 killed in renewed land dispute in Wau

Land-related intercommunal clashes have reportedly left three people killed and two others injured in Wau County, Western Bhar-el-Ghazel State.

This is according to Alfred Angok – a land rights activist in Wau.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Angok says the ongoing clashes begun on Wednesday between armed men from Tonj and farmers from Kwajina Payam, Wau County.

Angok states that the fights were triggered by a dispute over land between the former Wau and Tonj States.

“As we talk now, three people are confirmed dead, and the two people are injured and three on Wau side but I don’t know the numbers of the other side,” he said.

He appeals to the national government to immediately intervene.

He explains: “Last year, the former Tonj government created two Payams, and now the conflict is focusing on those two areas because there are no cattle related conflicts. In our own understanding, we think the attacks are land-related because there are no cows to be looted here to destroy crops that is why we think its land problem.”

Various intercommunal clashes last year between herders from former Tonj and Wau States left many civilians killed and others injured.

Many states in South Sudan have experienced a series of communal violence, attacks, and revenge killings.

Such attacks are attributed to the presence of illegal arms in the hands of locals.

