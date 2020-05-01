UNHCR warns of dire humanitarian crisis

The UN refugee agency has warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in South Sudan amidst the ongoing inter-communal conflicts and coronavirus threats.

According to UNHCR, years of conflict and the recent natural disasters left many internally displaced people, refugees, and host communities throughout the country struggling to meet their basic needs.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio today, the UN refugee says the situation is likely to get worse due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During years of fighting, the agency says many of the country’s health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, leaving the remaining health facilities with insufficient medicines, few qualified health professionals, and inadequate medical equipment.

UNHCR cautions that the situation could get worse with 1.7 million internally displaced people in the country living in crowded, collective sites where they face poor sanitary conditions and limited or no access to health facilities.

“After last year’s floods and the recent locust swarm, people are struggling,” said Raoufi Mazou, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations. “Together with the threat of COVID19, this is a perfect storm that may lead to potentially terrible consequences for millions of people living in already precarious situations, if the virus rapidly spreads.”

As of today, there are 35 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Sudan.

UNHCR stressed that the ongoing inter-communal conflicts, together with measures intended to limit the spread of Coronavirus, such as restrictions on movement and goods, are creating significant challenges for humanitarian organizations to provide much-needed protection and aid to affected populations.

The agency says it has constructed five emergency treatment centres to support this effort, with five more set to be built in the coming weeks to respond to COVID-19.

Refugees and IDPs have also been given extra rations of soap and additional buckets to help maintain hygiene, it added.