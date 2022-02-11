11th February 2022
3 people killed, 6 injured in Aneet market shooting in Abyei

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 30 mins ago

The border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Three people were killed and six others injured in a random shooting at Aneet market, the Chief of Abyei Administrative has said.

According to Kuol Diem Kuol, the incident happened at 7:00 PM local time on Thursday.

Diem alleged that the attack was carried out by armed youth from the Twic County of Warrap State.

He said the attackers came on two trucks and started shooting randomly at people, killing three and injuring six others.

He stated that the United Nation Force in Abyei also known as UNISFA intervened to compel the attackers to flee.

“There was random shooting, some people from Ajak Akoj came to Aneet market and because of random shooting three people were killed and six were injured,” Diem told Eye Radio.

“UNISFA intervened in the market and controlled the situation and no looting took place.

“No one was arrested because the youth flew after the random shooting. The explanation I can say is these people came in trucks to loot the market.”

When contacted on the matter, Warrap Information Minister, Deng Ring said he learnt about the attack and is yet to verify the information.

“I will not be able to give you full information because I am still in Kuajok. And we are planning to go down and see what exactly happened in Aneet,” Ring told Eye Radio.

“I heard about the incident today and yesterday but I can’t give you unclear information but I will update you later.”

The motive of the attack is unclear.

But the two communities have had disputes over ownership of the Aneet market located between Twic and Abyei areas.

