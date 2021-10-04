35 people die in Tonj clashes

A latest communal fighting in Warrap State has reportedly left 35 people dead and 80 others injured.

The acting state minister of information told Eye Radio that the fighting erupted on Sunday in Tonj East and part of Tonj North between Luacjang, Thiik and Lou Paher communities.

“According to the reports from county commissioners, 35 people were killed and 80 others wounded from both conflicting parties,” Agok Ayaar told Eye Radio.

He stated that the situation was still tense, while the state government is planning to deploy the organized forces in the area.

He explained that the motive behind this fighting is not clear, but there have been cattle raiding and revenge attack incidents.

“On behalf of the government of Warrap State, I strongly condemned this inter communal conflict happening in some parts of Tonj,” he added.

There have been reported incidents of revenge and cattle-related attacks in the area.

