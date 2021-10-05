5th October 2021
Detained leader’s daughter calls for his release

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

Kuel Aguer Kuel | Credit | Courtesy

The daughter of the former governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal is appealing to President Salva Kiir to grant her father urgent release to seek medical attention.

Kuel Aguer is allegedly suffering from restricted physical abilities disease.

Adhel says her father is allowed to seek medical attention outside the prison, but not outside the country, where the family would like to seek better medical attention.

Aguer has been admitted at Promise hospital under the surveillance of the security guarding him in detention.

She told Eye Radio that her father’s health situation has worsened.

“This appeal is based on humanitarian grounds. With any grantee that whatever he [Kiir] wants from us, let him allow our father to get his treatment and after that, he can proceed with his process,” Adhel told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

According to the code of criminal procedure 2008, a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding 24 hours for investigation.

Kuel Aguer was arrested in early August 2021 by the national security for allegedly signing a petition of the People’s Collation for Civil Action a group that called for a nationwide protest and resignation of President Salva Kiir and his cabinet.

