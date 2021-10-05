5th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Ugandans travelling to South Sudan say border officials at Nimule still charge visa fees after the government officially lifted the restrictions.

Over the weekend, the Museveni administration said Juba had officially lifted visa for Ugandan nationals starting yesterday, Monday, October 4.

They say Ugandan citizens holding valid travelling document could then enter South Sudan without payment of 50 dollars effective on Monday.

This is in response to the government of Uganda’s decision to waive visas for South Sudanese entering Uganda effective 1 October.

However, some Ugandans who tried crossing over to Nimule said they were denied entry by the South Sudan Immigration officials yesterday.

“I reached there and they told us, if you don’t have money for the visa, you go back. You have to pay 50 dollars for the Visa. So I decided to come back because I did not have that money,” a traveler told NTV Ugandan.

The resident district commissioner of Omuru District also confirmed to Eye Radio that Ugandans were denied entry to South Sudan.

Geoffrey Osborn Ocheng stated that immigration officials at the border town of Nimule claims that South Sudan government has not written an official statement to them confirming the waiver.

“They told me that, they have only seen the communication in the media. They have not yet received official communication from the ministry. So if they get it, they will immediately implement it,” Osborn explained.

In response, the Spokesperson of South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the Ministry of Interior will look at the allegations.

Amb. Edward Hakim pointed out that orders have been issued through the Inspector General of Police to allow free entry for Ugandan nationals with valid travel documents.

“I am sure our competent authorities are aware that Ugandans with valid passports are supposed to enter South Sudan free”

“But we are going to investigate and find out exactly whether the allegations are true.”

So far, South Sudan has reciprocated the waiving of visa requirements for Kenyans, Rwandans, and Tanzanians.

Burundi is another East African country with visa restrictions for South Sudanese.

According to Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, citizens of EAC Partner States are at liberty to accept employment within the territories of Partner States other than their own.

The East African Community adopted the Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule school fight leaves students injured 1

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 2

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture 3

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration 4

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report 5

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t urged to protect aid workers as Pibor youth threaten to attack

Published 7 hours ago

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Published 8 hours ago

Detained leader’s daughter calls for his release

Published 11 hours ago

35 people die in Tonj clashes

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.