Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Ugandans travelling to South Sudan say border officials at Nimule still charge visa fees after the government officially lifted the restrictions.

Over the weekend, the Museveni administration said Juba had officially lifted visa for Ugandan nationals starting yesterday, Monday, October 4.

They say Ugandan citizens holding valid travelling document could then enter South Sudan without payment of 50 dollars effective on Monday.

This is in response to the government of Uganda’s decision to waive visas for South Sudanese entering Uganda effective 1 October.

However, some Ugandans who tried crossing over to Nimule said they were denied entry by the South Sudan Immigration officials yesterday.

“I reached there and they told us, if you don’t have money for the visa, you go back. You have to pay 50 dollars for the Visa. So I decided to come back because I did not have that money,” a traveler told NTV Ugandan.

The resident district commissioner of Omuru District also confirmed to Eye Radio that Ugandans were denied entry to South Sudan.

Geoffrey Osborn Ocheng stated that immigration officials at the border town of Nimule claims that South Sudan government has not written an official statement to them confirming the waiver.

“They told me that, they have only seen the communication in the media. They have not yet received official communication from the ministry. So if they get it, they will immediately implement it,” Osborn explained.

In response, the Spokesperson of South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the Ministry of Interior will look at the allegations.

Amb. Edward Hakim pointed out that orders have been issued through the Inspector General of Police to allow free entry for Ugandan nationals with valid travel documents.

“I am sure our competent authorities are aware that Ugandans with valid passports are supposed to enter South Sudan free”

“But we are going to investigate and find out exactly whether the allegations are true.”

So far, South Sudan has reciprocated the waiving of visa requirements for Kenyans, Rwandans, and Tanzanians.

Burundi is another East African country with visa restrictions for South Sudanese.

According to Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, citizens of EAC Partner States are at liberty to accept employment within the territories of Partner States other than their own.

The East African Community adopted the Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

