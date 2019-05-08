36 people confirmed dead in Lol State firestorm

The death toll from the Korok East firestorm incident is estimated to be 36 people dead by the Lol State government.

On Sunday night, fire broke out during a windstorm in the area– shortly after the Korok East residents went to bed.

An eyewitness estimated the death toll at 50. But today, Governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan said about 36 people died and 82 others were injured as the fire spread through five villages.

An unknown number of livestock was also lost in the fire and farms have been destroyed.

He said majority of the victims were children and the elderly people who succumbed to first degree burns as they were being rushed to a hospital in Aweil.

“158 households have been affected. The situation is very tragic because all the properties are destroyed as result of the fire,” Rizik said.



He described how most of the residents fell victim to the fire.

“The fire was together with wind which forced people to enter into their houses because wind was like typhoon, and it got fire.”

The governor is in Juba to rally support from the national government to aid victims of the incident. He has so far met with President Salva Kiir.

He appealed to well-wishers to provide material support to the affected families.

The Office of the President has sent a message of condolences to the berieved families and those who have lost properties in the deadly fire.

“May the Almighty God rest the soul of the victims in the eternal peace and a quick recovery with the injured person,” Ateny Wek said in a statement read to the press.

He said that the Office of the President would investigate the matter to find its root-cause.

“Although it was a natural catastrophe, the Office of the President shall launch an investigation into the incident to find out if similar incidents can be avoided in the future,” Ateny added.



Lol State governor Rizik Zacharia said the state has already launched its own investigations into the matter.