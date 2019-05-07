8th May 2019
Min.Petroleum secures oil drilling chemicals held up at Port Sudan

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 8 hours ago

Petroleum Minister, Ezekiel Lol and the Undersecretary, Mayen Wol assess the oil drilling chemicals at Port Sudan before being transported to South Sudan in May, 2019

The Ministry of Petroleum says it has finally received oil drilling chemicals -allaying earlier fears that the absence of the chemicals would interrupt the smooth flow of the oil to the Port of Sudan.

Last month, South Sudan imported the chemicals via Port Sudan but were held up for days amidst a strike staged by oil workers at the port.

Eziekel Lol Gathkuoth revealed that he himself traveled to Port Sudan to retrieve the drilling chemicals.

He said production is back to normal

“The production is not affected at all in the republic of South  Sudan, the oil is flowing smoothly,” he said.

The minister added that currently South Sudan produces 175,000 barrels per day – an increase by 40,000 barrels after resumption of production in the former Unity State.

But members of the public have been asking where exactly the oil money goes since government employees go for months without receiving salaries…and generally little or no development in the country over the years.

8th May 2019

